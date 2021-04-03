Pune: Two arrested for selling adulterated diesel

Assistant police inspector Padmabhushan Gaikwad has lodged the first information report (FIR) in this case at the Bhosari police station.

Pimpri Chinchwad police have arrested two persons for allegedly selling “adulterated diesel (lubricant fuel oil)”.

Police have identified the two accused as Rushikesh Satish Kadam (24), resident of Bhosari and native of Solapur district and Rohan Shashikant Hadape (28), native of Sindhudurg.

Police said the two accused were allegedly found selling adulterated diesel in a four- wheeler in Bhosari area on Friday. Police have seized chemicals and inflammable material worth Rs 7.75 lakhs from their possession.

A press release issued by the Pimpri Chinchwad police stated that the accused were selling the adulterated lubricant fuel oil illegally. So, they have been arrested under sections of the Lubricating Oil and Greases (Procession, Supply and Distribution and Regulation) order 1987 and sections of the Essential Commodities Act.

Police inspector Jitendra Kadam is investigating the case.