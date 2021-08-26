Pune: Two arrested for ‘robbing wildlife photographer’ in Baner

August 26, 2021 11:04:05 pm
Pune City Police have arrested two persons for allegedly robbing a wildlife photographer on a hill in Baner on August 17. Police have recovered a mobile phone, camera, a silver bracelet, in total worth Rs 1.4 lakh, from the two accused, Akshay Suryawanshi and Vishal Gaikwad.
The victim, Mukul Mukherjee, was robbed by two motorcycle-borne youths, who had snatched his camera, cell phone, gold valuables and also some cash, worth Rs 1.8 lakh. The robbers had then escaped on their motorcycle.
Police checked footage from CCTV cameras around the crime scene and other locations, and zeroed in on the two accused.
