Pune: Two arrested for rape of 22-year-old

Two men have been arrested for allegedly raping a 22-year-old woman on a hill in Pisoli on May 25.

The police have registered an FIR in this case.

According to the police, one of the accused was a friend of the woman. At 4 pm on May 25, he allegedly took her to meet the second accused, who is also his friend. The two took the woman to a hill in Pisoli, where they allegedly made her drink alcohol and then raped her one after the other. The two have been booked under gangrape, causing hurt and common intention under IPC.