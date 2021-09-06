Pune: Two arrested for making videos with sharp weapons, posting on social media

In separate incidents, Pune city police have arrested two youngsters who made videos of themselves manoeuvring sharp weapons and then circulated them on social media.

Police have identified the accused as Rahul Malappa Chaugule (19), a resident of Wagholi, and Rohan Anil Dedge (24) of Ramtekdi, Hadapsar.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.

Acting on a tip-off, the crime branch officials nabbed Chaugule from a construction site on Wagholi and Dedge was arrested from Ramtekdi area two days before.

During searches, cops recovered sharp weapons from both the accused persons. An offence has been lodged against the duo as per sections of the Indian Arms Act, stated a press release issued Sunday.