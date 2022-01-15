Pune: Two arrested for killing father-son duo, hunt on for 7 more

The Pune City Police Friday arrested two persons for the murder of a youngster and his father in Lonikand area earlier this week. The police also informed that a hunt is on for seven other accused.

The arrested were identified as Pratik Kand (28) and Ashutosh Shinde (32), both residents of Lonikand.

According to the police, Prathamesh alias Sunny Shinde (23), his father Kumar Shinde (55) and mother were travelling in a car when the assailants intercepted them near a school in the Lonikand area around 6 pm on January 12.

According to the police, the assailants attacked Sunny over some dispute. They also attacked his parents and the driver. While Sunny and his father died, his mother and the driver were left injured, the police said.

After his mother lodged an FIR in this case at the Lonikand police station, the police arrested Kand and Shinde.