Pune: Two arrested for issuing fake Covid RT-PCR reports

Samples are being taken for testing at Katraj in Pune. (Express Photo: Ashish Kale)

Pune City Police arrested two persons for allegedly issuing fake Covid RT-PCR reports in the Wakad suburb. Search is underway to nab the remaining two.

This is the second such racket that has come to light since the last week.

A probe has revealed that the suspects which include travel agents were giving forged test results, with fake seal and signature of a private testing facility in Pune.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.

A First Information Report in the latest case has been registered at Hinjewadi police station under Pimpri Chinchwad police jurisdiction in Pune, in which four persons have been booked and two of them have till now been arrested. Working on a tip-off, police found out that suspects were issuing reports on a fake letterhead of a private testing facility in the Baner area of Pune and were even forging the stamp and signatures of the doctors.

Police have arrested two persons identified as Pattaram Devasi and Rakeshkumar Vaishnav. A search has been launched for two more suspects identified as Chiranjeev and Raju Bhati.

An official said that the further probe will try to ascertain how the suspects managed to get their hands on letterhead and seals of the testing facility and how many fake reports have been issued till now.

In a similar case last week Pune city police had arrested two persons for issuing fake COVID test reports with forged letterhead of a private testing facility in the Shivajinagar area. Police have urged citizens to report to them if they come to know such malpractices in COVID testing process.