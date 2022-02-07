Pune: Two arrested for crude bomb explosion that killed 5-year-old girl

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have arrested two men in connection with an alleged crude bomb explosion that killed a five-year-old girl and injured two other children at Wadmukhwadi in the Charholi Budruk area of Pune on Saturday.

The accused have been identified as Pradip Chavan (34) and Garibdas Chavan (35), residents of a slum on the Vishrantwadi road in Dighi.

According to the police, around 11.45 am on Saturday, a few children playing in an open area near a sugarcane field at Wadmukhwadi found crude bombs lying on the ground. The children picked up the bombs, presumably mistaking them for balls, said the police. The bombs exploded and killed Radha Gokul Gawli (5) and injured Arti Gawli (4) and Rajesh Gawli (4), added the police.

An FIR was lodged in this case at the Dighi police station. The police said the accused had allegedly dumped the crude bombs despite knowing that their explosion could cause deaths. A probe is on to find out from where and for what purpose the accused had brought the crude bombs.

The police have booked the accused on charges of culpable homicide amounting to murder as per IPC Sections 304, 286, 337, 338 and sections of the Explosives Act.