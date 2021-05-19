Pune: Two arrested for Chinkara poaching; rifle recovered

Forest officials have identified the accused persons as Mahesh Jangalu Mane (40) and Dattatraya Popat Pawar (42), both residents of different villages in Indapur taluka of Pune district.

The state forest department has arrested two persons for allegedly killing a Chinkara, which is also known as the Indian Gazelle (Gazella Bannetti), in the forest area in Indapur. Chinkara is protected under the Wildlife Protection Act 1972.

As per the press release, the patrolling team of the forest department spotted an unusual torchlight and started chasing a motorcycle moving suspiciously in the forest area in Indapur on Tuesday night.

Around 10 am, the forest department team nabbed the accused with the help of local villagers. During searches, forest officials recovered a gunny bag from the duo, which carried a dead Chinkara with injuries on its body.

Forest officials also recovered a 9 mm rifle, six live cartridges, and one empty cartridge from their possession. The motorcycle used by the two accused persons was also seized by the team. The duo were arrested under sections of the Wildlife Protection Act 1972 for allegedly poaching Chinkara.