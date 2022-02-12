Pune: Two arrested for breaking into ATM at Kharalwadi

The Pimpri Chinchwad police have arrested two people who tried to break open an ATM machine in the Kharalwadi area early on Friday.

Police constable Swapnil Zankar has lodged a first information report (FIR) at the Pimpri police station. The two, identified as Chaitanya Pandurang Chaudhar (22) and Bhanudas Anna Dighe (23), are residents of Khed.

A press release issued on Saturday stated that the two accused persons barged into the ATM at around 1.30 pm and broke open the machine using an iron rod and other equipment. They also broke the CCTV cameras and tried to steal the money.

However, the cops reached the spot and arrested the two. They have been charged under Sections 457,380, 511, 427, 34 of the Indian Penal Code.