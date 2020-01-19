Pune: Two arrested for accepting Rs 500 bribe from coconut seller

Police identified the two accused as Sunil Ramprakash Sharma (55), a labour contractor, and Gopi Machhindra Ubale (32), a labourer. (Representational Image) Police identified the two accused as Sunil Ramprakash Sharma (55), a labour contractor, and Gopi Machhindra Ubale (32), a labourer. (Representational Image)

The Pune unit of the state anti corruption bureau (ACB) on Saturday arrested a contractor and a labourer of the Wadgaon Sheri Ward Office of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 500 from a coconut seller.

Police identified the two accused as Sunil Ramprakash Sharma (55), a labour contractor, and Gopi Machhindra Ubale (32), a labourer.

A press release issued by Deputy Superintendent of Police (ACB) Shrihari Patil stated that the complainant told police that Sharma demanded Rs 1,000 to ensure that the Wadgaon Sheri Ward Office did not take any action against his coconut stall. Police said after negotiations, Sharma settled for Rs 500.

The coconut seller went ahead and lodged a complaint with the ACB. The ACB officials laid a trap and nabbed Sharma and Ubale, as they were accepting Rs 500 from the complainant.

