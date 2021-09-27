Pune: Two arrested for taking bets on ongoing IPL matches, over Rs 92 lakh seized

The Pune City Police’s Crime Branch conducted raids and arrested two alleged bookies for betting on ongoing IPL tournaments on Sunday.

The police has recovered more than Rs 92 lakh cash from their possession and launched a search for more persons involved in the racket.

Pune Police Commissioner Amitabh Gupta received a tip-off Sunday that people were taking bets on the Kolkata Knight Riders versus Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians versus Royal Challengers Bangalore matches. Gupta ordered the formation of multiple teams from the Economic Offences Wing and the Crime Branch to conduct raids at various places in the city.

In the first raid conducted in the jurisdiction of Samarth police station, the police team arrested a certain Ganesh Bhutada (50), a resident of Rasta Peth, who was allegedly taking bets on IPL matches. A total of Rs 92 lakh cash, several cell phones and a cash counting machine were seized from him, police said. Bhutada has been booked under Prevention of Gambling Act and Indian Telegraph Act along with various sections of the Indian Penal Code. A search was then launched for other persons linked to him.

In a second action, the police raided a place in Market Yard and arrested a man, Ashok Bhavarlal Jain (48), who was allegedly also taking bets on IPL matches. Cash and other things worth Rs 60,000 were seized from him, police said. Bhutada has been booked under Prevention of Gambling Act along with various Indian Penal Code.

Senior Crime Branch officials said their teams were probing the involvement of more bookies in the betting racket.

The investigation teams conducted their raids under supervision of Police Commissioner Amitabh Gupta and Joint Commissioner Ravindra Shisve along with Deputy Commissioners of Police Priyanka Narnavre and Bhagyashree Navatake.

