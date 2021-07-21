Pune: Two arrested; 3 pistols, two live cartridges recovered

Police have identified the two accused as Rohit Vijay Avchare (26) and Aditya Sopan Sathe (26), both residents of Parvati Paytha.

Pune rural police have arrested two persons including a history-sheeter with possession of firearms. Police have recovered three pistols and two live cartridges from their possession.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of local crime branch led by senior police inspector Padmakar Ghanwat, laid a trap and nabbed Rohit and Aditya when they reached Kondhanpur Phata on a two-wheeler on Tuesday night.

During searches, cops recovered three country-made pistols and two live cartridges from them. An offence, in this case, was lodged at the Rajgad police station.

Police said that Rohit is a notorious criminal, who has been externed by the Pune city police. A probe is on to find out from where the accused persons procured the pistols and what they were planning to do with it.