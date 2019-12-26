Pune: Two Army jawans killed, five injured in bridging exercise at CME

The College of Military Engineering. (File Photo) The College of Military Engineering. (File Photo)

Two Indian Army jawans were killed and at least five more were injured during an ongoing exercise on the premises of the College of Military Engineering (CME) Thursday.

CME is a premier technical training institution of the Corps of Engineers of the Indian Army and trains officers and jawans of the Army, services, other defence bodies and friendly foreign countries in engineering and technical subjects.

Defence officials said the incident took place on Thursday when a unit was training on a mobile bridge which is used to scale obstacles in difficult terrains. An official confirmed that a mishap of the bridging tower took place on Thursday afternoon, resulting in serious injuries to seven jawans, two of whom succumbed to the injuries later.

The details on the nature of the mishap and those of the seriousness of the injuries of five others were awaited.

