Pune: Turned away by many, daily wage labourer’s wife undergoes jaw surgery at YCM hospital

A 55-year-old patient, who is the wife of a construction labourer, successfully underwent a complicated jaw bone surgery at the government-run YCM hospital. Doctors said the woman had been tolerating excruciating pain during the lockdown as she was unable to get her surgery done owing to coronavirus-induced restrictions.

“The 55-year-old patient was recently operated upon as she was suffering from Ameloblastoma — locally malignant tumour. The woman’s face had been disfigured because of which she was unable to chew,” Dr Yashwant Ingale, head of the Dentistry department, told Indian Express on Tuesday. A team of doctors successful performed mandibulectomy and used titanium plates for reconstruction.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.

Dr Ingale added, “The patient had been suffering from severe pain for the past seven years, which had become unbearable during the lockdown. After things started getting normal, we conducted all necessary tests and proceeded with the surgery.”

Dr Ingale informed that the patient had visited many hospitals, but was turned away because they couldn’t afford the treatment. “In YCM Hospital, the patient was operated free of cost and we are constantly monitoring her health as well,” he added.

Tahir Shaikh, the woman’s husband, said, “We went to several hospitals but the cost of operation was too high. I barely earn Rs 8,000 a month. It is a daily struggle for us. Private hospitals were charging around Rs 1.50 lakh which was impossible for us to afford.”

A team of doctors, including Dr Yashwant Ingale, Dr Shraddha Mhaske, Dr Shrinivas, Dr Ajinkya and Dr Deepak Patil, performed the three-hour-long surgery.