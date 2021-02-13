Pune: Tune into the past via radio fest today

Some highlights include a display of vintage radios by Shripad Kulkarni from 11 am to 6 pm, expert lectures between 3.30 to 6.30 pm.

IN A digital age where people are shifting to portable devices — “with lighter the better” being the norm — a unique festival over the weekend aims to infuse some nostalgia, as it brings back the charm of heavy, vintage radio models in an exhibition.

From pocket transmitters to handheld, wall, and rare models of radio on display, with demos showing how to repair these devices, the Radio Festival to be held on the occasion of World Radio Day today at Muktangan Science Exploratory Centre in Model Colony, hopes to bring the magic of radio back into people’s lives.

Exhibitions, expert lectures and demonstrations are part of the festival jointly organised by Marathi Vigyan Parishad, Amateur Radio License Holders, Muktangan Science Exploratory Centre, Institute of Electronics and Telecommunications Engineers and Padmini Electronics.

Some highlights include a display of vintage radios by Shripad Kulkarni from 11 am to 6 pm, expert lectures between 3.30 to 6.30 pm, a radio quiz and a presentation by Chitralekha Kulkarni, who is Deputy Director of All India Radio, will also give a presentation on All India Radio’s new broadcasting technology ‘DRM’ and an exhibition of this technique.

“We want a more permanent space for this activity, like a radio museum where we can set up all these models. But we haven’t found the right place yet. With the help of this festival, we hope to keep this interaction with radio enthusiasts and build a community,” said Vilas Rabde, a veteran Ham radio operator.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.