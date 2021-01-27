Pune: Tuition teacher arrested for molesting 12-year-old girl

The accused also threatened to harm her if she told anybody about the incident, said police.

Pimpri-Chinchwad Police have arrested a 32-year-old tuition teacher for allegedly molesting a 12-year-old girl on January 26.

Police said the minor girl, along with other students, went for tuition on the evening of January 26. The tuition teacher took the victim aside, hugged her and molested her, said police.

He also threatened to harm her if she told anybody about the incident, said police. The girl, however, narrated the ordeal to her family members, after which her mother approached the police and lodged a complaint.

Police have booked the teacher under sections 354, 354 (b), 323, 506 of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.