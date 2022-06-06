scorecardresearch
Monday, June 06, 2022
Pune: Truck seized in drive against sand mafia stolen, owner arrested

Trucks in possession of the Pune tehsildar office were stolen and an offence of theft was lodged at the Hadapsar police station under sections 379, 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

By: Express News Service | Pune |
June 6, 2022 12:05:12 pm
PuneCrime branch sleuths got information that one of the stolen trucks was again being used for illegal sand transportation. (Express file photo)

The Pune city police have arrested a truck owner and driver for allegedly stealing from the tehsildar office his truck that was seized by government officials in 2018 for illegal sand transportation.

The police identified the accused truck owner as Mukhtar Mainuddin Kazi (28), a resident of Shrigonda in Ahmednagar district, and his driver as Sudam alias Sudhir Dhage (38).

As per a press release issued by the crime branch of the Pune city police on Sunday, government officials, during action against sand mafia in 2018, attached nine trucks at the Shevalwadi toll post for alleged illegal sand transportation.

However, these trucks in possession of the Pune tehsildar office were stolen and an offence of theft was lodged at the Hadapsar police station under sections 379, 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Crime branch sleuths got information that one of the stolen trucks was again being used for illegal sand transportation. Accordingly, a team of crime branch, led by assistant police inspector Vikas Jadhav, laid a trap and intercepted the truck at Ghodegaon.

The police team arrested the truck owner Kazi and driver Dhage and handed them over to the Hadapsar police station for further action.

