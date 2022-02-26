scorecardresearch
Pune: Truck knocks down bike on highway, 2 killed

By: Express News Service | Pune |
February 26, 2022 5:13:03 am
Two persons, including the rider, died when a speeding truck knocked down a motorcycle at Narhe on the Mumbai-Bangalore highway on Thursday.

Police have identified the deceased as Sadashiv Raichurkar (50), the rider, and Priyanka Sukhdeve (29), who was riding pillion with him.

A first information report (FIR) has been registered in this case at the Sinhagad road police station.

Police have arrested the truck driver Santosh Vasant Bagdi (39) on charges of negligent driving.

