Pune truck accident: Short-term measures in place, but long-term steps key to lasting solution

The slow pace of long-term remedial measures at the accident spot near Pune’s Navale bridge – where a truck rammed into several vehicles on Sunday – continues to put the life of citizens at risk. At least six people were injured and 24 vehicles damaged in the accident, once again bringing focus on the stretch which is part of the Bangalore-Mumbai bypass.

In the past, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), along with the state government and the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), had studied the stretch and identified several short-term and long-term measures to curb accidents. Though most of the short-term measures were carried out by the NHAI, city police and the civic body, the area still continues to remain accident-prone.

The study mainly highlighted the steep slope on the 3.5 km stretch from new Katraj Tunnel to Navale bridge. The agencies agreed that controlling the speed of vehicles is crucial in reducing accidents. Accordingly, the PMC installed rumblers, while punctures on the highway (gaps to cross roads) were removed and the service road was widened. The city police also installed speed guns and began levying fines for lane-cutting and crossing the speed limit on the stretch.

Among the long-term measures suggested was the proposal to construct a new bridge to connect Navale bridge and Wadgaon bridge. Former mayor Murlidhar Mohol and local MP Supriya Sule took up the issue with Union roads and highways minister Nitin Gadkari who directed the NHAI to take up the necessary work.

3D thermoplastics were installed on the roads for better visibility at night, no-parking was introduced on the highway leading to Satara from Navale bridge to Daripul, streetlights put up in dark areas. Officers said information boards will be made bigger and bolder while encroachments on service roads will be removed immediately. According to the authorities, besides the slope of the stretch, overspeeding of heavy vehicles was a chief reason for accidents.

V G Kulkarni, chief engineer and in-charge of the PMC’s roads department, said: “We are doing a site visit with NHAI officials today (Monday) and discussing further steps to solve the situation at Navale bridge.” All the measures are being implemented by the NHAI and the civic body is working with them, he added.

Civic activist Vivek Velankar said it was high time that officers of the concerned departments of the NHAI, state government, PMC and the police took the issue seriously. “They only come together after an accident, but do not seriously take steps to resolve the issue,” Velankar pointed out, adding that the authorities should also rope in a private expert.