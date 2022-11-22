scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 22, 2022

Pune truck accident: NHAI launches anti-encroachment drive in Navale Bridge area

The drive comes after officials of the city police, Pune Municipal Corporation and the NHAI visited the accident-prone spots and proposed a slew of measures to improve safety on the bypass.

Two days after Sunday night’s accident on Navale Bridge on the Mumbai-Bangalore Highway in Pune, the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has launched a massive drive to clear encroachments on the sides of the highway and service roads, officials said. At least six people sustained injuries and had to be hospitalised after a truck rammed into multiple vehicles on the Katraj Dehu Road Bypass.

The drive is being conducted amid heavy police presence, anticipating hostile reactions from local citizens, officials added. “The NHAI has launched an anti-encroachment drive in the Navale Bridge area since Tuesday morning. Police officers have also been deployed,” said inspector U B Shingade of Sinhagad Road traffic division.

The drive comes after top officials of Pune city police, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and the NHAI visited the accident-prone spots in the area and held meetings. The officials studied the Navale bridge and the adjacent selfie-point and proposed a slew of measures to improve safety on the bypass in Katraj and Narhe, which has seen a large number of accidents and fatalities in the past.

The series of corrective measures announced jointly by the key agencies – both short term and long term – include phased reduction in the speed limit of heavy vehicles to 40 kmph and dismantling the ‘selfie point’. Deployment of more speed guns for enforcement of speed limits in different areas is another measure that has been suggested to improve road safety.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Development of Great Nicobar: strategic imperative and ecological concernsPremium
Development of Great Nicobar: strategic imperative and ecological concerns
Beneath the lustre of Statue of Unity, some dark spots for BJPPremium
Beneath the lustre of Statue of Unity, some dark spots for BJP
Delhi Confidential: BJP brings out the big guns ahead of Delhi’s MC...Premium
Delhi Confidential: BJP brings out the big guns ahead of Delhi’s MC...
In 30 months, RBI fines Rs 73 cr in 48 cases, but no details on bank viol...Premium
In 30 months, RBI fines Rs 73 cr in 48 cases, but no details on bank viol...
More from Pune

Besides, a reduction in the gradient of the slope on Navale Bridge and reduction in curvature of the highway bypass connecting the viaduct and Swami Narayan Temple have been proposed. Authorities said painting additional rumble strips and installing more reflectors are also on the cards. Rumble strips will be painted on service roads as well as roads connecting to the highway and the number of street lights will be increased.

First published on: 22-11-2022 at 03:30:49 pm
Next Story

Australian parliament approves free trade agreement with India; to implement on mutually agreed date

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 22: Latest News
Advertisement