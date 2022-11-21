Pune Truck Accident Live Updates: No brake failure, driver turned off ignition to save fuel, say police after RTO assessment

Truck hits over 40 vehicles near Pune’s Navale Bridge area, several injured

At least six people were injured when a truck with suspected brake failure rammed into several other vehicles in Pune’s Navale Bridge area on Sunday night. As many as 24 vehicles, including the truck, were heavily damaged in the accident. The incident took place around 8.30 pm when the driver of the truck lost control on the vehicle down a slope and rammed into several other vehicles, including cars, bikes and other four-wheelers, police said.

' ... We deployed two rescue vans for the shifting of the injured to the hospital. Locals also helped in that effort…There was a lot of oil spillage from the damaged vehicles. We used foam to clean the roads,” said Fire Officer Sujit Patil of PMRDA fire brigade. Read more.