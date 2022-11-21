scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 21, 2022
Live now

Pune Truck Accident Live Updates: No brake failure, driver turned off ignition to save fuel, say police after RTO assessment

Pune Truck Accident Live Updates Today: The accident took place around 8.30 pm on the Katraj-Dehu road bypass of the Mumbai-Bengaluru highway when the truck hit at least 48 vehicles, 24 of which were badly damaged.

By: Express Web Desk
Pune | Updated: November 21, 2022 12:33:09 pm
Several incidents of vehicle pile-ups have been reported on the Katraj-Dehu Road Bypass in the recent past. (Express Photo By Pavan Khengre)

Pune Truck Accident Live Updates, November 20, 2022: The probe into the major accident on Pune’s Navale Bridge on Sunday night revealed that the truck which went on to hit several vehicles did not have a brake failure, the police said following an assessment by Regional Transport Office (RTO) officials Monday morning. At least six people were injured in the accident. The police have launched a search for the driver, identified as Maniram Chhotelal Yadav from Madhya Pradesh, who fled from the scene after the accident. They also booked him under provisions of Motor Vehicles Act and Indian Penal Code.

Within two hours of the massive pile-up of vehicles on the Navale Bridge in Pune, two more accidents were reported in the neighbouring Katraj area. Senior inspector Shrihari Bahirat, in-charge of Bharti Vidyapeeth police station, said, “Two accidents were reported between 10.30 pm and 11 pm. In one accident near the new Katraj tunnel, one person was killed after his two-wheeler was hit by a truck near the viaduct. In another accident, a trailer went on to hit multiple vehicles after coming out of the Katraj tunnel. No casualties have been reported in this accident.”

Live Blog

Pune truck accident live updates: No brake failure, driver turned off ignition to save fuel, say police after RTO assessment; truck hits over 40 vehicles near Navale bridge area on Sunday night. Follow this space for latest updates!

12:29 (IST)21 Nov 2022
Truck hits over 40 vehicles near Pune’s Navale Bridge area, several injured

At least six people were injured when a truck with suspected brake failure rammed into several other vehicles in Pune’s Navale Bridge area on Sunday night. As many as 24 vehicles, including the truck, were heavily damaged in the accident. The incident took place around 8.30 pm when the driver of the truck lost control on the vehicle down a slope and rammed into several other vehicles, including cars, bikes and other four-wheelers, police said.

' ... We deployed two rescue vans for the shifting of the injured to the hospital. Locals also helped in that effort…There was a lot of oil spillage from the damaged vehicles. We used foam to clean the roads,” said Fire Officer Sujit Patil of PMRDA fire brigade. Read more.

 

12:25 (IST)21 Nov 2022
Good afternoon, Pune!

Watch this space for latest updates from your city.

After Navale bridge pile-up, two more accidents in neighbouring Katraj; one killed 

The accident on the Navale Bridge involved a pile-up after a truck hit at least 48 vehicles, 23 of which were badly damaged, following a suspected brake failure. (Express photo by Pavan Khengre)

Within two hours of the massive pile-up of vehicles on the Navale Bridge in Pune, two more accidents were reported in the neighbouring Katraj area. According to the police, a motorcyclist was killed in one of the accidents.

The accident on the Navale Bridge involved a pile-up after a truck hit at least 48 vehicles, 23 of which were badly damaged, following a suspected brake failure. Read more.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
First published on: 21-11-2022 at 12:24:05 pm
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments