Pune Truck Accident Live Updates: No brake failure, driver turned off ignition to save fuel, say police after RTO assessment

Pune Truck Accident Live Updates, November 20, 2022: The probe into the major accident on Pune’s Navale Bridge on Sunday night revealed that the truck which went on to hit several vehicles did not have a brake failure, the police said following an assessment by Regional Transport Office (RTO) officials Monday morning. At least six people were injured in the accident. The police have launched a search for the driver, identified as Maniram Chhotelal Yadav from Madhya Pradesh, who fled from the scene after the accident. They also booked him under provisions of Motor Vehicles Act and Indian Penal Code.
Within two hours of the massive pile-up of vehicles on the Navale Bridge in Pune, two more accidents were reported in the neighbouring Katraj area. Senior inspector Shrihari Bahirat, in-charge of Bharti Vidyapeeth police station, said, “Two accidents were reported between 10.30 pm and 11 pm. In one accident near the new Katraj tunnel, one person was killed after his two-wheeler was hit by a truck near the viaduct. In another accident, a trailer went on to hit multiple vehicles after coming out of the Katraj tunnel. No casualties have been reported in this accident.”
At least six people were injured when a truck with suspected brake failure rammed into several other vehicles in Pune’s Navale Bridge area on Sunday night. As many as 24 vehicles, including the truck, were heavily damaged in the accident. The incident took place around 8.30 pm when the driver of the truck lost control on the vehicle down a slope and rammed into several other vehicles, including cars, bikes and other four-wheelers, police said.
' ... We deployed two rescue vans for the shifting of the injured to the hospital. Locals also helped in that effort…There was a lot of oil spillage from the damaged vehicles. We used foam to clean the roads,” said Fire Officer Sujit Patil of PMRDA fire brigade. Read more.
