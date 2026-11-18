Written by Shreya Banerji

Beyond classroom spaces and educational institutions, knowledge acquisition takes an innovative, fun medium – Trivia nights! All those nights of endless doomscrolling, rabbit holes down Wikipedia, and BuzzFeed quizzes come in handy now as this generation enters the landscape of ‘competitive socialising’, trading it off with passive club-hopping nights. In fact, this gamified format is permeating and redefining how the youth socialise or even approach dating! Gone are the dry, desolate days of route-learning encyclopedias, and in their place have entered curated themed quizzes because being a nerd is officially cool now.

According to Mintel consumer research, 93 per cent of Gen Z have participated in activities that are construed as ‘competitive socialising’, with 64 per cent playing a social entertainment game like trivia. The youth of Pune are experiencing the biggest surge of ‘swiping fatigue’ as the plurality and endlessness of options on digital spaces feel exhausting. There is an ever-increasing demand, especially now more than ever, for organic, low-pressure social spaces where conversations are meaningful, allowing individuals to bond over shared niche interests rather than just having to engage in awkward small talk.