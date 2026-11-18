Written by Shreya Banerji
Beyond classroom spaces and educational institutions, knowledge acquisition takes an innovative, fun medium – Trivia nights! All those nights of endless doomscrolling, rabbit holes down Wikipedia, and BuzzFeed quizzes come in handy now as this generation enters the landscape of ‘competitive socialising’, trading it off with passive club-hopping nights. In fact, this gamified format is permeating and redefining how the youth socialise or even approach dating! Gone are the dry, desolate days of route-learning encyclopedias, and in their place have entered curated themed quizzes because being a nerd is officially cool now.
According to Mintel consumer research, 93 per cent of Gen Z have participated in activities that are construed as ‘competitive socialising’, with 64 per cent playing a social entertainment game like trivia. The youth of Pune are experiencing the biggest surge of ‘swiping fatigue’ as the plurality and endlessness of options on digital spaces feel exhausting. There is an ever-increasing demand, especially now more than ever, for organic, low-pressure social spaces where conversations are meaningful, allowing individuals to bond over shared niche interests rather than just having to engage in awkward small talk.
Trivia is a great first date idea, not just to flex your niche knowledge and get to know each other better but also to break the ice without the usual “so what do you do?”
One such trivia night is hosted at Bantr, a rooftop bar and eatery located in Koregaon Park every Thursday night by Utkarsh Mehrotra from Ace of Pubs, India’s leading pub quizzing company.
For Suhani Jain, 21, Trivia brings out a different version of her. “The kind that says even the wrong answers confidently and with full energy. It is refreshing now and then to go out for a different type of adult hangout and see how dumb or smart we all really are,” she says, admitting that she is guilty of dragging her friends to trivia nights on Thursdays.
Ansh Vora, 21, particularly finds these nights intriguing for the social dynamic they create. “The questions and friendly competition bring an entirely new kind of excitement to the evening. It transforms what would otherwise be a group of friends hanging out at one table into one big shared experience. It’s a wonderful way to unwind, meet new people and have a genuinely memorable evening,” says Vora.
“It’s a great way to learn new things with the obvious incentive of free beers. Who can say no to that?” says Amaan Jaffery, 22, a particularly popular sentiment shared by regular attendees of these trivia nights. Even the organiser shares that the excitement the Gen Z crowd brings is infectious, as he brings a mix of questions covering General Knowledge, Bollywood, Hollywood, pop culture, sports, geography and much more.
“What started as a weekly quiz night has grown into something people genuinely look forward to. But the best part is what happens beyond the questions. Strangers team up, conversations begin, new friendships are forged, and people who walk in as strangers often leave as friends,” says Utkarsh Mehrotra from Ace of Pubs.
Trivia is the new medium of socialising, changing the game for awkward first dates and forced social hangouts.
(Shreya Banerji is an intern with The Indian Express)