Pune: Tricolour hoisted on city’s ‘tallest’ building

Indicating the changing skyline of Pune and the “spirit of nationalism”, the Tricolour was hoisted on the “tallest” building in the city to mark the 71st Republic Day.

A 30×20 feet flag was hoisted on a 60-foot long pole on the rooftop of this 43-storey building, which is being developed by City Corporation Limited at the Amanora Township at Hadapsar.

The developer has claimed that outside of Mumbai, the 149.5-m-tall building will have the distinction of being the tallest in Maharashtra, and will house 173 apartments.

“This is a clear indicator of the changing skyline of Pune and the growth that it has witnessed and will witness in the days to come. This is also in sync with India’s growth story for which we all feel proud and more so on Republic Day. We have already pledged to develop a self-sustained and truly integrated township and thus contribute to nation building,” said Aniruddha Deshpande, managing director, City Corporation Limited. “As a responsible developer, we have taken all measures prescribed in the National Building Code for this building. It is equipped with all active and passive fire protection and firefighting measures. In addition, it is planed with fire tower, fire check floors and refuge areas along with an ultra-modern fire alarm and suppression system,” he added.

