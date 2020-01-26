Follow Us:
Saturday, January 25, 2020

Pune: Tricolour hoisted on city’s ‘tallest’ building

A 30x20 feet flag was hoisted on a 60-foot long pole on the rooftop of this 43-storey building, which is being developed by City Corporation Limited at the Amanora Township at Hadapsar.

By: Express News Service | Pune | Published: January 26, 2020 4:48:03 am
Pune Indian falg hoisted, Indian flag at pune's tallest building, flag of india, Pune news, maharashtra news, indian express news The Tricolour hoisted on top of the building at Amanora township to mark Republic Day. (Express photo)

Indicating the changing skyline of Pune and the “spirit of nationalism”, the Tricolour was hoisted on the “tallest” building in the city to mark the 71st Republic Day.

A 30×20 feet flag was hoisted on a 60-foot long pole on the rooftop of this 43-storey building, which is being developed by City Corporation Limited at the Amanora Township at Hadapsar.

The developer has claimed that outside of Mumbai, the 149.5-m-tall building will have the distinction of being the tallest in Maharashtra, and will house 173 apartments.

“This is a clear indicator of the changing skyline of Pune and the growth that it has witnessed and will witness in the days to come. This is also in sync with India’s growth story for which we all feel proud and more so on Republic Day. We have already pledged to develop a self-sustained and truly integrated township and thus contribute to nation building,” said Aniruddha Deshpande, managing director, City Corporation Limited. “As a responsible developer, we have taken all measures prescribed in the National Building Code for this building. It is equipped with all active and passive fire protection and firefighting measures. In addition, it is planed with fire tower, fire check floors and refuge areas along with an ultra-modern fire alarm and suppression system,” he added.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 25: Latest News

Advertisement