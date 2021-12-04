Pune: Tribute to activist Kamla Bhasin by Parvathy Baul, Shabnam Virmani on Dec 9

Noted feminist activist and poet Kamla Bhasin’s last wish was to hold two musical events on ‘The Politics of Love’ – one in Patiala and the other in Pune. She also desired to bring popular folk musician Parvathy Baul as well as documentary filmmaker Shabnam Virmani together in Pune on December 9.

Accordingly, Mahila Sarvangeen Utkarsh Mandal (MASUM) will pay a tribute to the activist from 5.45 to 8 pm on the day, and to honour their commitment, Baul and Virmani will perform together at the SM Joshi Socialist Foundation auditorium.

Opinion | How Kamla Bhasin made South Asian feminism a force

Baul is a singer, storyteller, painter and teacher of Baul tradition. She is the founder of the Baul learning centre Sanatan Siddhashram in Birbhum district, West Bengal. Virmani is a filmmaker of international acclaim, writer and singer deeply inspired by Kabir and other mystics, and has co-founded the Drishti Media Arts and Human Rights Collective. Bhasin had succumbed to cancer in September this year.

MASUM will also screen the film Kamla ka Kunba (Kamla’s Family), conceptualised and scripted by ANHAD, New Delhi (Nov 2021, 24 minutes). The entry is limited to 250 persons due to Covid regulations and masks are mandatory. Organisers have urged people to arrive early for registration.