Pune: Trial begins in 2017 Infosys techie murder case

THE trial in the murder of 24-year-old Infosys software engineer Rasila Raju OP began on Thursday in a court in Pune.

Bhaben Bharali Saikia, who was a security guard at the Hinjewadi campus of the company, is accused of strangling Rasila to death on January 29, 2017 on the office premises.

Prosecution claims that Saikia had strangled Rasila to death after she reprimanded him for staring at her. Rasila was working alone in the office on the ninth floor of the company building on the day of the incident, which was a Sunday. Saikia (29) was arrested the next day from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai while trying to flee. He has been lodged in Yerawada Central Jail since then.

Prosecution had filed the chargesheet in the case in April 2017 and the court had framed charges against Saikia in March 2019. He faces trial under Indian Penal Code sections 302 (murder) and 201 (destruction of evidence). The trial in the case is being conducted in the court of Additional Sessions Judge R M Malwankar.

Special Public Prosecutor in the case Ujjwal Nikam told The Indian Express, “The trial in the case began on Thursday. On the first day, the complainant in the case was examined by me and the defence lawyer.” Rasila’s team leader, Abhijit Kothari, is the complainant in the case.

Defence lawyer B A Aloor said, “There is no circumstantial evidence in the case. The presence of the accused in the vicinity can be explained by the fact that he was the security guard employed at the company. Our case is that there was an ongoing issue about the transfer of Rasila to another location. Her death had something to do with that and my client has been framed in the case.”

