Pune: Trekker dies while on his way back from Dhak Bhairi caves

A trekker from Pimpri-Chinchwad died after falling about 200 feet into a valley while on his way back from Dhak Bhairi caves in the Sahyadri Hill Range on Monday morning.

Police have identified the deceased as Prachiket Bhagwan Kale (32). Kale and his friends had gone to the Dhak Bhairi caves on Sunday. They stayed back in the caves during the night and at around 7 am on Monday, they started coming down the steep slope. Kale slipped and fell into the valley. He sustained several injuries and succumbed to them.

A team of trekkers, including Aniket Bokil and Deepak Pawar, who were conducting reconnaissance for climbing activity in Kalakray area, rushed to Dhak Bhairi.

Sunil Gaikwad of Shivdurg Pratisthan said the trekkers informed the Kamshet and Karjat police stations about the incident. Meanwhile, Kale’s friends and other trekkers pulled out the body.

Karjat Police is investigating the case further.

