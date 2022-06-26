Pune trekker dies in landslide during hill marathon at Sinhagad Fort

A 31-year-old trekker from Pune was killed in a landslide on Sinhagad Fort in Pune around Saturday afternoon during a hill marathon event organised at the fort, the Pune rural police said. His body was recovered late in the night on Saturday.

The police identified the deceased as Hemang Gala (31), a resident of Bhandarkar Road in Pune. A businessman, Gala was an avid trekker and had participated in many treks in the Sahyadris and the Himalayas in the past, a police official said.

IPS officer Tegbirsingh Sandhu, in-charge of Haveli Division, said, “A day-long hill marathon event was organised on Sinhagad fort on Saturday. Gala participated in the 21 km category. Sometime in the afternoon, he could not be located on the track, and a search was launched for him.” Officials said that a search was conducted by local villagers, police officials, and forest department officials.

Late in the night, Gala’s body was located trapped under the debris of a landslide that had taken place near Kalyan Darwaza of Sinhagad Fort. “From the initial probe, we have concluded that sometime between 3 pm and 4 pm, he must have gotten caught in the landslide and received fatal injuries,” Sandhu added. Officials said that Gala’s father was present at the event.

In the third week of May, a 24-year-old mechanical engineer from Delhi, Farhan Serajuddin, had died after he lost his way in the forest on a trek to Nagphani near Lonavala. After a multi-agency search operation that went on for four days, Farhan’s body was located in a valley.