Pune: Trek to mark 350th anniversary of Battle of Sinhagad on February 15

Tanaji Malusare, a commander of the Maratha empire under Chhattrapati Shivaji, died while capturing the fort. (File photo) Tanaji Malusare, a commander of the Maratha empire under Chhattrapati Shivaji, died while capturing the fort. (File photo)

To mark the 350th year of the Battle of Sinhagad and the death anniversary of Tanaji Malusare, who was killed in the battle, Itihas Premi Mandal and Explorers Trekking group are organising a trek to Sinhagad Fort on February 15. The organisers said they have received more than 100 applications.

“It has been 350 years since Narveer Tanaji Malusare won the Battle of Sinhagad. Tanaji Malusare scaled a steep cliff that led to the fort and captured the fort. For this occasion, we are holding a trek for 350 participants at the western end of the fort. A ceremonial offering will be made at the bust of Tanaji Malusare at the end of the trek,” said Mohan Shete, president, Itihas Premi Mandal.

Lieutenant General Rajendra Nimbhorkar, historian Pandurang Balkawde, MLA Bhimrao Tapkir and chief conservator of forests Vivek Khandekar will also be part of the trek.

The trek will commence at 6 am with the participants divided into groups of 30 to 40. Each group will be accompanied by volunteer guides. “Participants between 14 and 16 years of age will be charged Rs 400 while those between 16 and 25 years will be charged Rs 600. Those over 25 years of age will have a registration charge of Rs 800. We are offering a discount of 50 per cent available for groups of 10 members,” said Shete.

At the end of the trek, participants will receive a book of poems on Tanaji Malusare and a certificate. Trekkers will be given food and water by the organisers. Four doctors and an ambulance will also be on site.

