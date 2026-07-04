Pune morning walker injured after tree falls on him; PCMC shares helpline numbers

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A 65-year-old man in Pune suffered injuries on Saturday after an old tree came crashing on him around 7 am while he was on a morning walk in the Pimple Saudagar area.
Local people who pulled him out from underneath the fallen tree branches rushed him to a private hospital. The man has suffered injuries to his head and vertebrae, said the hospital authorities.
The incident on the Kunal Icon Road was reported a day after the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) appealed to citizens to take precautions in view of the possibility of heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and lightning in the coming days.
‘‘As soon as the tree fell, the police and fire brigade were alerted. We then rushed him to a local hospital. The victim is in a stable condition and is communicating with his relatives,’’ Nana Kate, PCMC corporator, told The Indian Express.
The PCMC has also advised the public against parking vehicles under trees in the wake of the incident in Mumbai where an 11-year-old boy was killed. The incident had drawn severe flak from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), prompting the Maharashtra Government to put civic bodies on alert.
On Friday, a tree had fallen on parked vehicles in Pimple Saudagar, damaging around five vehicles.
Anil Gaikwad, PCMC’s ‘D’ divisional ward head, said, ‘‘The tree is not located on the road but on a private property. The tree had emerged out of a shed. There is road work going on in the area.’’
Gaikwad said a decision on filing a police complaint will be taken after consulting legal experts. ‘‘In such weather conditions, incidents of trees getting uprooted or branches breaking and falling are likely to occur. Even after taking pre-monsoon measures, dangerous situations may arise in some places due to heavy rain, strong winds, or the impact of lightning. Citizens have been urged not to park their vehicles under trees and to avoid standing under trees during stormy weather,’’ the PCMC administration stated.
Citizen advisory
The civic administration has urged the public to immediately inform the Garden and Tree Conservation Department of the municipal corporation if they notice any tree in a dangerous condition or observe a risk of branches falling in their area.
The public have also been asked to report if tree branches are touching electricity lines to prevent hazardous situations.
‘‘For permission regarding the trimming of tree branches, complaints about dangerous trees, or in case a tree falls, citizens should contact the concerned garden department officer or supervisor of their respective Zonal Office. The municipal corporation has provided separate contact numbers for all zonal offices for citizens to use during emergencies,’’ PCMC said.
Additionally, the residents can contact the Chief Garden Superintendent, Garden Superintendent, or Tree Officer as needed. The Garden and Tree Conservation Department stated that it is fully prepared to ensure the safety of citizens throughout the monsoon season, the administration added.
Region-wise helpline numbers
A Zonal Office:* Mr. Duduskar Sunil Sudam (Addl. Horti Supervisor) – 9890898663
B Zonal Office:* Mr. Pratip Bhimrao Gajarmal (Garden Assistant) – 9922373462
C Zonal Office:* Mr. Pramod Tatyaba Davane (Horti Supervisor) – 8390506002
D Zonal Office:* Mr. Anil Dashrath Gaikwad (Garden Assistant) – 9623445731
E Zonal Office:* Mr. Sachin Vitthal Shingare (Garden Assistant) – 9623555000
F Zonal Office:* Mr. Prathamesh Pramanand Sinkar (Horti Supervisor) – 9920154837
G Zonal Office:* Mr. Siddheshwar Kadale (Garden Assistant) – 9595393323
For coordination, the public can also contact Garden Superintendent Yogesh Walunj (8828618030) or Assistant Garden Superintendent Mr. Rajesh Vasawe (9922501104), the PCMC Garden and Tree Conservation Department stated.