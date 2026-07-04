Pune morning walker injured after tree falls on him; PCMC shares helpline numbers

The tree which collapsed on Kunal Icon Road in Pimple Saudagar on Saturday. (Express photo: Special arrangement)

A 65-year-old man in Pune suffered injuries on Saturday after an old tree came crashing on him around 7 am while he was on a morning walk in the Pimple Saudagar area.

Local people who pulled him out from underneath the fallen tree branches rushed him to a private hospital. The man has suffered injuries to his head and vertebrae, said the hospital authorities.

The incident on the Kunal Icon Road was reported a day after the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) appealed to citizens to take precautions in view of the possibility of heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and lightning in the coming days.