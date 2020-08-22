Pune: Travel professionals will play a key role in connecting the world again, say experts

"Domestic tourism will see a massive rise. People will definitely want to explore nearby places, as opposed to going abroad. So it will begin onwards and slowly move outwards,” says Kounteya Sinha, a travel expert. (Representational)

With the Covid-19 pandemic changing the dynamic of many industries, experts feel that the business of tourism, one of the worst-hit sectors, will have to adopt to new norms with complete understanding.

Experts from across the globe were expressing their views at a Global Travel Meet organised by Pune-based travel company, TraWork, recently.

“The purpose of this Global Travel Meet was to help get insights from industry leaders and experts to help companies and individuals get some direction into the future of travel. The idea was to get direction as there are so many people working in the travel industry, like travel agents, travel writers and company owners, and all of them are suffering due to the pandemic. This event was created with an idea to be more prepared, learn from the experts, get some insights and most importantly, come together,” said Vandita Purohit, founder of Trawork.

“Travel company owners and professionals will play a key role in bringing back travel, adopting the new norms with complete understanding and helping travellers understand new travel safety guidelines. As travel professionals, we have a responsibility and we will play a key role in connecting the world again,” Purohit said.

“There are many travel companies across the globe which are suffering huge losses, and moreover they are not able to decide what they must do during such times – try and stay afloat or pivot? If it is possible for you to stay in the game, do that, strategise to survive the pandemic because when travel opens up, it will open big,” said Mario Bernard, travel advisor.

“Domestic tourism will see a massive rise. People will definitely want to explore nearby places, as opposed to going abroad. So it will begin onwards and slowly move outwards,” says Kounteya Sinha, another travel expert.

