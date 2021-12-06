Pune: Travel agency operator robbed of car, cellphone

A travel agency operator was robbed of his car, cash and cell phone at knifepoint by two persons who had hired him from Pune station to go to Uruli Kanchan on Friday.

A First Information Report (FIR) in the case has been registered at Loni Kalbhor police station by Sunil Shendge (35), the travel agency operator from Vashi in Mumbai.

On the evening of December 3, Shendge was on the premises of Pune Railway Station when he was approached by two people who hired him to go to Uruli Kanchan. On their way, at Shindavane, the duo threatened Shendge with a knife and robbed him of his cash and cell phone before fleeing with the Multi Utility Vehicle he was driving, his complaint said.