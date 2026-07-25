As losses mount, Pune transport utility turns to PPP bus shelters, land monetisation

The proposal builds on a tender floated last year for 200 bus shelters after PMPML identified 865 bus stops with advertisement potential. (File Photo)

Bus shelters with advertising rights, longer lease terms for depot development, and monetisation of vacant land parcels are among the measures bus service provider Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) is pursuing to boost revenue, Chairman and Managing Director Mahesh Awhad said while addressing a special general body meeting convened by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Friday.

Awhad said PMPML plans to develop 1,000 bus shelters under a public-private partnership (PPP) model, which is expected to generate around Rs 86 crore in revenue.

“Of the 685 locations identified across the city, 349 fall within PMC limits and are expected to generate about Rs 22 crore annually,” he said. “The shelters will be made of stainless steel and equipped with solar panels to power mobile charging points, along with emergency buttons for women’s safety.”