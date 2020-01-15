Pune: Transit-oriented development policy to be implemented before impact assessment

The TOD policy is applicable within 500-m radius of Metro stations, High-Capacity Mass Transit Route and Bus Rapid Transit System. (File photo) The TOD policy is applicable within 500-m radius of Metro stations, High-Capacity Mass Transit Route and Bus Rapid Transit System. (File photo)

Even before it carries out the impact assessment, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has started the process of giving permissions for construction of buildings under the Transit Oriented Development (TOD) policy within the radius of 500 m from the stations of mass transport system.

“The state government approved the TOD policy for the city on March 9 last year, while directing the PMC to carry out the impact assessment of it. We have already started the process of giving permissions to buildings under TOD,” said Yuvraj Deshmukh, superintendent engineer of the PMC.

He said there will be no problems in giving permission to the building construction proposals even before the impact assessment of the TOD policy.

“The appointment of the consultant has been done to prepare a detailed report on the impact assessment of the TOD policy. The report will be prepared in nine months, in which it will suggest mitigation methods while identifying the impact and also make action plan for the PMC to implement.”

The PMC Standing Committee chairperson Hemant Rasane said the civic administration proposal was approved immediately after it was tabled in the committee.

“It is necessary to carry out the impact assessment as the TOD policy is going to have a major impact on development of the city.” he said.

The Urban Mass Transport Company Ltd which has done the same for Nagpur and Vijayawada has been appointed as the consultant for the PMC and will be paid Rs 1.19 crore for the purpose.

According to the state government decision, the TOD policy is applicable within the 500-m radius of Metro stations, High-Capacity Mass Transit Route (HCMTR) and Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS). The PMC will urge the firm to carry out the impact assessment of TOD policy for 62 proposed stations on the Metro route in its jurisdiction. It allows construction up to four floor space index (FSI) for buildings within the TOD zone.

The study will be extended as and when required with the development of mass transport in the city, said Deshmukh, adding that the TOD policy has been brought in to densify the area alongside the mass transit route to ensure there is good ridership in the mass transit route.

“However, this is all set to put stress on civic facilities and there was a need for detailed study on its impact on civic facilities and measures to improve civic infrastructure,” he said.

The agency has also been asked to explore possible revenue generation from the premium by giving extra premium so as to raise funds for the Metro project, Deshmukh said.

There are three Metro routes under development at present and a proposed HCMTR in the area of the PMC with 62 stations, including six Metro stations on PCMC-Swargate route, 16 Metro stations on Vanaz-Ramwadi route and 14 stations on Shivajinagar-Hinjewadi route, while there will be 26 stations on the BRTS corridor on the HCMTR route

The analysis of the current situation and possible post-TOD situation will be done, which will include the study of land use, plot boundaries, building use and land ownership. It will also focus on the existing and post-TOD implementation population density in the TOD zone, overview on socioeconomic background of the population in the TOD zone, number of jobs in the zone, including formal and informal, and existing real estate trend.

There would be study on existing utilities, including water supply, storm water drain, sewage drain, electric supply, gas supply and data cables. The study will generate two scenarios for 2030 and 2040 with focus on induced traffic due to excessive parking provided in new developments, analysis of additional utilities required in the zone towards water supply and solid waste management.

