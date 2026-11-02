Two women robbed after train halted by signal tampering in Pune

Two women passengers travelling in the reserved S-1 coach of the Mumbai-Kolhapur Mahalaxmi Express were robbed off jewellery in the early hours of Sunday, after unidentified persons allegedly tampered with railway signalling wires, forcing the train to stop between Lonand and Salpa railway stations.

According to the complaint, two unidentified persons approached the coach after the train came to a halt and snatched gold necklaces from the women by reaching through the windows. The suspects fled after other passengers in the coach raised an alarm.

The incident took place around 2.30 am when the Mahalaxmi Express was on its way to Kolhapur. The victims have been identified as Sunita Gorakshanath Tupe (44), a resident of Kanjurmarg East in Mumbai, and Surekha Babasaheb Khade (40), a resident of Khopoli in Raigad district. A necklace was snatched from Tupe’s neck, while Khade lost her gold chain.