Two women robbed after train halted by signal tampering in Pune

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Two women passengers travelling in the reserved S-1 coach of the Mumbai-Kolhapur Mahalaxmi Express were robbed off jewellery in the early hours of Sunday, after unidentified persons allegedly tampered with railway signalling wires, forcing the train to stop between Lonand and Salpa railway stations.
According to the complaint, two unidentified persons approached the coach after the train came to a halt and snatched gold necklaces from the women by reaching through the windows. The suspects fled after other passengers in the coach raised an alarm.
The incident took place around 2.30 am when the Mahalaxmi Express was on its way to Kolhapur. The victims have been identified as Sunita Gorakshanath Tupe (44), a resident of Kanjurmarg East in Mumbai, and Surekha Babasaheb Khade (40), a resident of Khopoli in Raigad district. A necklace was snatched from Tupe’s neck, while Khade lost her gold chain.
Speaking to The Indian Express, Sitaram Phand, Police Inspector at the Miraj Railway Police Station, said, “As per the complainants, two persons were involved in the incident. Nobody entered the coach. They reached through the windows and snatched the jewellery from the women. The total weight of the stolen jewellery is estimated to be around 1 to 1.5 tola (Around 11 to 17 grams).”
Phand said, “The suspects allegedly cut the railway signalling wires, causing the train to stop before reaching Salpa railway station, and then carried out the robbery. Their modus operandi appears to be that after the train stops, one person climbs on the back of the other to reach the window and snatch the jewellery.”
The railway police registered an FIR and launched an investigation to identify the suspects. Phand said, “We are checking the records of habitual offenders here and examining whether any new vehicles had travelled through the area around the time of the incident.”
“Since this is a rural area, there are not many CCTV cameras in the vicinity. However, our investigation is underway to trace the suspects,” he added.
In April, passengers aboard the Kolhapur-Pune Sahyadri Express were targeted near Shenoli railway station in Karad taluka of Satara district.
The incident took place between 2 am and 2.30 am on April 11, shortly after the train had departed from Kolhapur around midnight. The suspects allegedly tampered with the railway signalling system, causing the signals to fail and bringing the train to a halt near the Satara-Sangli district border. Taking advantage of the stoppage, suspects reportedly entered the coaches and stole gold ornaments and mobile phones from passengers.
Another incident was reported in July at Bhilawadi railway station in Sangli district, where passengers travelling on both the Kolhapur-Pune and Pune-Kolhapur Sahyadri Express trains were targeted on the same night.