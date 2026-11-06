Festive travel rush: Train services from Pune show ‘regret’ as waiting lists fill up

With the festive season driving a surge in passenger demand, travellers planning journeys from Pune to several popular destinations started to face difficulty securing confirmed railway tickets. Several trains connecting the city to destinations such as Indore, Delhi, Gorakhpur and Banaras were either fully booked or had long waiting lists, as some services displayed the “regret” status, indicating even waitlisted bookings were no longer being accepted.

Travel agents say the rush intensified since the advance reservation period was reduced from four months to two months. As a result, tickets along popular routes were booked within minutes of reservations opening, while even special trains introduced to accommodate the festive rush filled up quickly.

Santosh Tripathi of Pune-based Hasmukh Travels said trains from Pune to Indore, Delhi, Gorakhpur and Danapur (Patna), among other destinations, witnessed heavy demand despite the operation of additional services.

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“Earlier, when the advance reservation period was four months, passengers had a comparatively better chance of getting confirmed tickets. Now, since bookings open only two months in advance, tickets on several popular routes get booked within barely five minutes. The same is happening with special trains, which are also getting filled within minutes of bookings opening,” he said.

Tripathi added that the rush was particularly evident on routes connecting Pune with religious destinations in Madhya Pradesh and northern India. According to him, the Daund-Indore Express displayed “regret” for bookings up to November 14, with a large number of passengers travelling to Ujjain for Mahakal darshan. Similarly, the Goa Express, which connects Pune with Delhi, displayed “regret” for the rest of November.

“Waiting-list capacity is generally around 30 per cent of the total seats. Once that limit is exhausted, the system displays a ‘regret’ message and stops accepting further bookings under that category,” he said.

The demand was not restricted to conventional express trains. With airfares on the Pune-Bengaluru route remaining high, the newly inaugurated Vande Bharat Sleeper also saw its seats fully booked for November, as passengers contended with waiting lists.

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Another concern was the heavy rush on trains with a substantial number of unreserved coaches. “The Amrit Bharat Express operating between Hadapsar and Banaras has 11 general coaches, but the passenger rush is so high that even travellers holding valid tickets are sometimes finding it difficult to board the train,” Tripathi said.

Another travel agent said, “While trains towards northern destinations were witnessing particularly high demand during Diwali, there was also a steady demand for services towards southern states, including trains connecting passengers to Tirupati for Lord Balaji’s darshan. However, the requirement for advance arrangements and the time taken to obtain darshan passes meant that the rush on these routes was comparatively lower than on trains towards destinations such as Ujjain.”

The agent suggested that the Railways consider introducing a dedicated Pune-Delhi service via Gwalior, Mathura and Jhansi to cater to the growing demand for travel between the two cities.

Meanwhile, the Pune Railway Division said it had scheduled more than 460 trains to various destinations to manage the additional passenger traffic during the festive season. Hemant Kumar Behera, Divisional Commercial Manager and Public Relations Officer of the Pune Railway Division, said, “Passenger footfall at Pune railway station had risen to around 1.60 lakh to 1.61 lakh daily, while Hadapsar railway station was recording approximately 22,000 passengers a day.”

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“Considering the festive rush, the Pune division has scheduled over 460 trains to various destinations. We will plan additional services depending on how passenger demand increases in the coming days,” Behera told The Indian Express.