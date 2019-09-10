Pune: Training session for sanitation workers held

India’s second ‘World Toilet College’ held a five-day training programme for 126 sanitation workers from Marketyard area in Pune.

The aim was to capacitate the sanitation worker on accessing rights and entitlement and move towards a discrimination-free and secure livelihood. A nation-wide initiative in India designed to help sanitation workers, Ramchandra Panaskar, trainer at Harpic World Toilet College, Aurangabad, trained the sanitation workers.

There are 40 units of toilets in the Marketyard area for the vegetable sellers, buyers and transporters. The sanitation workers of these toilets have been working there for 20 years but were untrained to provide quality maintenance. The programme helped improve work quality and focused on health, safety and soft skills training.