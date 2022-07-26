Pune trainer aircraft crash-landing: Police to base their probe on DGCA findings

Updated: July 26, 2022 1:46:53 pm
The police said that they recorded the statement of the pilot and would soon speak to the staffers and officials at Carver Aviation.
The Pune rural police have said that they launched a preliminary inquiry into the crash-landing of a trainer aircraft in Indapur taluka Monday in which a woman trainee pilot sustained minor injuries. They said they started recording statements and would base their probe on the findings of the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).
Inspector Birappa Lature, in-charge of Walchandnagar police station which has jurisdiction over the Kadbanwadi village where the incident took place, said: “We have registered an accident case and launched a preliminary inquiry into it. The DGCA team is here and looking into the crash. Meanwhile, we have recorded the statement of the pilot and will soon speak to the staffers and officials at Carver Aviation (the pilot training institute). We will decide the further course of action in the inquiry based on the findings of the DGCA.”
After the incident Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said that an investigation was being conducted by the DGCA to ascertain the cause of the incident. Police officials said that the aircraft had taken off from the runway near Baramati from where Carver Aviation operates its trainer aircraft. The injured trainee pilot was identified as Bhavika Rathod, 22.
Subscriber Only Stories
While the plane had crashed less than 100 feet away from the nearest house on the farm, no casualties were reported on the ground. Residents said that two more aircraft were seen hovering at the time of the accident, which the police believe were part of the sortie from Carver Aviation.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Celebrating President Murmu to spotlighting CJI media concerns
20 years after Kargil: 'Treated 75 injured in peak of battle, all lived to tell the tale'Premium
‘Vaccine didi’: How a trans woman fought fear, rumors to ensure her community got Covid shots
Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday promise a 'cheesy' episode
Latest News
Explained: Why, despite a €1.3 billion debt, Barcelona are on a summer spending spree
Protest against ED summons to Sonia: Rahul Gandhi, other Congress leaders detained in Delhi
Crew member finds snake head served in an in-flight meal. Watch video
How to live with Covid-19 when you are tired of living with Covid-19
Aamir Khan on Laal Singh Chaddha averting clash with KGF Chapter 2: ‘We got saved’
Aditi Vinayak Dravid on her Best Actress win at Berlin Film Festival: ‘My performance in Ijaad has placed a benchmark’
Baking star Paul Hollywood returns to the classic recipes
Ground report: Rape at New Delhi Railway Station puts question mark on security, crime spot was under nose of security personnel
From the Urdu Press: Celebrating President Murmu to spotlighting CJI media concerns to telling Zubair story
Kapil Sharma and his team head to Australia for live shows, fans remind comedian of fallout with Sunil Grover
Opposition sticks to discussion on price rise, disrupts RS proceedings
Explained: Who is Liz Truss, the woman pitted against Rishi Sunak in the UK PM race?