Pune trainer aircraft crash-landing: Police to base their probe on DGCA findings

The Pune rural police have said that they launched a preliminary inquiry into the crash-landing of a trainer aircraft in Indapur taluka Monday in which a woman trainee pilot sustained minor injuries. They said they started recording statements and would base their probe on the findings of the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Inspector Birappa Lature, in-charge of Walchandnagar police station which has jurisdiction over the Kadbanwadi village where the incident took place, said: “We have registered an accident case and launched a preliminary inquiry into it. The DGCA team is here and looking into the crash. Meanwhile, we have recorded the statement of the pilot and will soon speak to the staffers and officials at Carver Aviation (the pilot training institute). We will decide the further course of action in the inquiry based on the findings of the DGCA.”

After the incident Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said that an investigation was being conducted by the DGCA to ascertain the cause of the incident. Police officials said that the aircraft had taken off from the runway near Baramati from where Carver Aviation operates its trainer aircraft. The injured trainee pilot was identified as Bhavika Rathod, 22.

While the plane had crashed less than 100 feet away from the nearest house on the farm, no casualties were reported on the ground. Residents said that two more aircraft were seen hovering at the time of the accident, which the police believe were part of the sortie from Carver Aviation.