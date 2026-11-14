2-day Pune traffic curbs: Routes affected by Amit Shah visit, marathon

Pune city police have imposed temporary traffic restrictions on November 15 and November 16 in view of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit and Pune ‘Run For Unity’ marathon.

The curbs will begin at 2 am on Sunday as the marathon, marking Sardar Vallabhai Patel’s 151st birth anniversary, would start around 4 am from Alka Talkies Junction. Runners would proceed through Pashan Road, via Fergusson College (FC) Road and Ganeshkhind Road.

A statement issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police (traffic) Sandip Bhajibhakare stated that the FC Road would be closed to traffic from 2 am to 10 am on November 15.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

During the same period, the stretch between Agriculture College Chowk and Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) Junction, Brihan Maharashtra College of Commerce (BMCC) to Symbiosis College on Senapati Bapat Road, SPPU Junction to Pashan Circle to Bavdhan Chowk, would be kept closed. The police have asked the public to use alternate routes.