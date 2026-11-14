2-day Pune traffic curbs: Routes affected by Amit Shah visit, marathon

Pune city police have imposed temporary traffic restrictions on November 15 and November 16 in view of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit and Pune ‘Run For Unity’ marathon.
The curbs will begin at 2 am on Sunday as the marathon, marking Sardar Vallabhai Patel’s 151st birth anniversary, would start around 4 am from Alka Talkies Junction. Runners would proceed through Pashan Road, via Fergusson College (FC) Road and Ganeshkhind Road.
A statement issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police (traffic) Sandip Bhajibhakare stated that the FC Road would be closed to traffic from 2 am to 10 am on November 15.
During the same period, the stretch between Agriculture College Chowk and Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) Junction, Brihan Maharashtra College of Commerce (BMCC) to Symbiosis College on Senapati Bapat Road, SPPU Junction to Pashan Circle to Bavdhan Chowk, would be kept closed. The police have asked the public to use alternate routes.
Also, the road between Swargate and Alka Talkies Junction via Tilak Road, Mangirbaba Chowk to Tilak Chowk via Shastri Road, Belbag Chowk to Tilak Chowk via Lakshmi Road, would be closed to traffic from 2 am to 10 am, according to a statement from the police.
Murlidhar Mohol, Minister of Civil Aviation and Cooperation, has organised the marathon.
The traffic restrictions will continue as Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be in the city for different events on November 15 and 16. He will attend events at Bharat Forge company in Mundhwa, Pune Zilla Parishad, Nehru Memorial Hall in Pune Camp, J W Marriott Hotel, and Bharat Itihas Sanshodhak Mandal.
Due to the VVIP movement on these two days, there will be “No-Parking” zones on the road from Technical Airport to Ramwadi to Bharat Forge Company, North Main Road to Jehangir Hospital to Harris Bridge, Bopodi, parts of Senapati Bapat Road and Ganeshkhind Road, F C Road to Shimla office chowk, and J M Road to Tilak chowk.
Also, parking of vehicles would not be allowed in the mid-city lanes, particularly from Sahitya Parishad to Badshahi Chowk, and from Perugate to Bharat Natya Mandir, from 9 am till the conclusion of Amit Shah’s event at the Bharat Itihas Sanshodhak Mandal in Sadashiv Peth on Monday.
On Monday, roads from Kirad Chowk to Nehru Memorial Hall and from Dorabjee Mall to Blue Nile Chowk would be closed to traffic from 7 am till the end of Shah’s programmes.