Heavy vehicles banned on 12 Pune roads for Ganeshotsav. Check dates, routes

The Pune traffic police said the measure aimed to ensure safe, smooth movement, and prevent congestion. (Express File Photo/Arul Horizon)

Heavy and oversized vehicles will not be allowed to ply on 12 roads in central Pune throughout the day from September 12 to 26 during the Ganeshotsav celebrations, the traffic police said Thursday, citing increased footfall during the festival.

The restriction will take effect from September 12 and remain in place until Ganesh idol immersion is completed on September 26, according to an order issued by Sandeep Bhajibhakare, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic).

The order was issued in view of the expected increase in footfall in central Pune as citizens visit markets and public places for Ganesh festival-related shopping and celebrations. The traffic police said the measure aimed to ensure safe, smooth movement, and prevent congestion.