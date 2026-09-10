Heavy vehicles banned on 12 Pune roads for Ganeshotsav. Check dates, routes

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories
Heavy and oversized vehicles will not be allowed to ply on 12 roads in central Pune throughout the day from September 12 to 26 during the Ganeshotsav celebrations, the traffic police said Thursday, citing increased footfall during the festival.
The restriction will take effect from September 12 and remain in place until Ganesh idol immersion is completed on September 26, according to an order issued by Sandeep Bhajibhakare, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic).
The order was issued in view of the expected increase in footfall in central Pune as citizens visit markets and public places for Ganesh festival-related shopping and celebrations. The traffic police said the measure aimed to ensure safe, smooth movement, and prevent congestion.
The order exempts vehicles considered essential for emergency and public services, including fire brigade and police vehicles, ambulances, and vehicles involved in Ganesh idol-related activities.
Restrictions on routes
The affected stretches include Shastri Road between Senadatta Chowky and Alka Chowk; Tilak Road between Jedhe Chowk and Alka Chowk; Kumthekar Road between Shanipar and Alka Chowk; Laxmi Road between Sant Kabir Chowk and Alka Chowk; and Kelkar Road between Futka Buruj Chowk and Alka Chowk.
Restrictions will also apply on Bajirao Road from Puram Chowk to Gadgil statue; Shivaji Road from Gadgil statue to Jedhe Chowk; Karve Road from Nal Stop Chowk to Khandojibaba Chowk; Fergusson College Road from Khandojibaba Chowk to Vir Chaphekar Chowk; Jangli Maharaj Road from S G Barve Chowk to Khandojibaba Chowk; and Sinhagad Road from Rajaram Bridge to Savarkar Chowk.
The ban also covers Ganesh Road/Mudaliar Road from Power House through Daruwala Bridge and Jijamata Chowk to Futka Buruj Chowk.
The traffic police have appealed to motorists and citizens to cooperate with the restrictions during the festival.