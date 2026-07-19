Pune traffic congestion to reduce by 30% after new road projects, claims Maharashtra CM Fadnavis

CM Devendra Fadnavis stated that Pune’s traffic congestion will drop by 30 percent after completing three elevated highway projects, the Ring Road, and the HCMTR corridor.(X/Nitin Gadkari/Screengrab)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday claimed that traffic congestion in Pune city would reduce by around 30 per cent after the completion of three elevated road projects, the Ring Road and the High Capacity Mass Transit Route (HCMTR).

Speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony for three elevated highways in the Pune region, Fadnavis said the projects were aimed at improving connectivity within the city and linking major industrial areas, including MIDCs.

“By 2030, Pune will be recognised as one of the most advanced cities in the country. Forward-looking projects are being planned to develop Pune and its surrounding areas and make the region one of the country’s key growth hubs,” he said.