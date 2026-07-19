Pune traffic congestion to reduce by 30% after new road projects, claims Maharashtra CM Fadnavis

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Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday claimed that traffic congestion in Pune city would reduce by around 30 per cent after the completion of three elevated road projects, the Ring Road and the High Capacity Mass Transit Route (HCMTR).
Speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony for three elevated highways in the Pune region, Fadnavis said the projects were aimed at improving connectivity within the city and linking major industrial areas, including MIDCs.
“By 2030, Pune will be recognised as one of the most advanced cities in the country. Forward-looking projects are being planned to develop Pune and its surrounding areas and make the region one of the country’s key growth hubs,” he said.
Fadnavis said the Hadapsar-Yavat and Chakan-Shikrapur corridors would significantly reduce traffic congestion and save commuters around 50 minutes of travel time each way.
“The planning of these projects has been done in a modern manner, and these routes will be connected to the Outer Ring Road. In some areas, we will see four-tier roads comprising ground-level roads, the Outer Ring Road, elevated corridors and Metro routes above them,” he said.
He added that integrating Metro planning with future road projects could reduce Metro construction costs by up to 40 per cent.
The Chief Minister said both Ring Roads would be completed within two years, while work on the 36-km HCMTR project would begin in November. He said development planning for Pune was being undertaken while considering the entire Pune Metropolitan Region (PMR), including long-term water supply requirements.
Fadnavis said the 31-km Hadapsar-Yavat elevated corridor would be the longest continuous elevated road in the country. He also said the three elevated projects were expected to generate around ₹1,000 crore in revenue for the state government.
On the proposed Purandar airport, Fadnavis said 50 per cent of land acquisition compensation had been deposited into farmers’ accounts, while 91 per cent of farmers had given consent for the project. He said the work on the project was expected to begin by the end of the year.
He also said Pune and its surrounding areas were key economic centres for Maharashtra, contributing ₹7.75 lakh crore to the state’s GDP. The proposed Purandar airport, he added, was expected to increase Pune’s GDP by 2-3 per cent.
Fadnavis further announced that ₹130 crore would be allocated for the Phata-Rajgurunagar road project.
Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, who was present along with Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, said the three elevated roads would be “game-changers” in easing Pune’s traffic congestion and added that former Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar had consistently pursued the projects.