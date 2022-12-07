scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 07, 2022

Pune police’s fashion advice draws attention of social media users

A Twitter user, Melvin Cherian, whose handle identifies him as the co-owner of a health-tech firm, posted a photo of the traffic challan on the micro-blogging site tagging the Pune police.

Since the beginning of the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Pune police have been running Twitter campaigns dedicated to a range of subjects. (File)

A quip from the Pune city police in reply to a Twitter user ‘thanking’ them for issuing him a traffic violation challan is getting a lot of attention.

A Twitter user, Melvin Cherian, whose handle identifies him as the co-owner of a health-tech firm, posted a photo of the traffic challan on the micro-blogging site tagging the Pune police. The photo shows him riding a bike without a helmet. Cherian said in the tweet, “Thank you Pune Police. I look good. I will pay the challan though.”

The Pune police shortly replied outwitting him, “Sure. P.S: A black helmet will go very well with that nice black jacket though. #WearAHelmet.” To which Cherian later replied, “Yes Sir.”

Notably, the Pune police recently announced on Twitter that they have launched a dedicated drive to take action against bikes having modified silencers that cause a lot of noise pollution.

Since the beginning of the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Pune police have been running Twitter campaigns dedicated to a range of subjects. While some series use memes, hashtags, and trending topics to create awareness about Covid-appropriate behaviour, some others are dedicated to capturing the lighter and more candid moments from the police deployment.

Some of the Twitter campaigns have introduced people to various aspects of policing like police transport, police communication, beat marshals, dog squad, quick response teams (QRTs), registration of FIRs, and anti-eve teasing squad, among others. A few other campaigns are dedicated to core safety and security issues like cybercrimes, crimes against women, children and the elderly, and drug abuse.

First published on: 07-12-2022 at 09:04:31 pm
