Staggered timings for offices, schools: How Pune traffic police plan to tackle gridlock

As road infrastructure projects and traffic solutions compete for limited resources, the Pune traffic police use Google traffic data to analyse where congestion occurs most often, how long vehicles take to clear affected points, and how long traffic jams persist to help prioritise interventions across the city.

While major infrastructure changes like flyovers and underpasses are under consideration, Manoj Patil, Additional Commissioner of Police, highlighted the critical role of managing travel demand. He noted that smaller administrative measures, specifically staggered timings for various institutions, can play a vital role in redistributing traffic loads across different hours of the day.

“Among smaller measures, we can stagger the timings of, say, businesses, companies, schools and colleges,” Patil told The Indian Express, noting that such measures help distribute travel demand rather than relying solely on continuous road construction.

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Staggered timings and travel demand management

On the core causes of traffic gridlock, Patil said that congestion often results from demand exceeding the road network’s carrying capacity. Managing this demand through administrative strategies, such as staggering operating hours, is an important but often overlooked part of traffic planning.

Patil said that public transport, walking, and cycling must form part of the long-term approach alongside smaller administrative adjustments. “But while these can seem obvious changes, what we are not doing in these measures is travel demand management for the roads,” he said.

By staggering the schedules of businesses, corporate offices, schools, and colleges, authorities can prevent heavy traffic volumes from concentrating within the same peak hours, mitigating the burden on existing road capacity.

Analysing nature of congestions

The data-driven study examines the frequency, intensity, and duration of congestion at different locations, providing the police with actionable data to identify where infrastructure improvements and local traffic-management measures are needed, Patil said.

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“Pune traffic police have done a one-of-a-kind study using quality Google data, in which we studied the anatomy of the traffic congestion in Pune.”

Patil explained the specific parameters examined in the study. “For this, we studied the number of traffic congestions taking place across the city, intensity of each congestion, how long it takes one vehicle to clear that congestion point, and how long this entire jam remains. These data points help us with our infrastructure changes, local measures and also help us understand what to change.”

Interventions over standalone projects

The findings are expected to help authorities make more informed decisions on where to undertake improvements, particularly when considering major infrastructure interventions such as flyovers, underpasses, and grade separators. Patil said that prioritising locations is essential, rather than approaching congestion through isolated construction projects.

“When we think of changes like flyovers, underpasses or implementing corridor improvements such as grade separators, we have to prioritise where to do it first,” he said.

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Patil added that the pace of urban expansion underscored the need for such an assessment, placing additional pressure on roads not designed to handle the resulting traffic volumes.

“If you look at the many reasons why traffic jams occur, the most important and obvious one is when the road carries traffic more than its carrying capacity. As cities expand, regular studies must be done to see how this expansion will add to the traffic load on particular roads. If the road is capable of handling that additional load or not,” Patil said.