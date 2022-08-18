scorecardresearch
Thursday, August 18, 2022

Pune traffic police felicitated by US Embassy official for delegations’ smooth passage in city

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Rahul Shrirame said Lacina felicitated the traffic branch Wednesday by presenting a commemorative coin from the US Embassy.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
August 18, 2022 9:28:32 am
The US delegation led by Lacina was in Pune for two days and visited several places.

The Pune City traffic police were felicitated by the US Embassy Chargé D’Affaires Patricia A Lacina for the smooth passage of a convoy of the US delegation’s visit Tuesday and Wednesday, said officials.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Rahul Shrirame said Lacina felicitated the traffic branch Wednesday by presenting a commemorative coin from the US Embassy. She appreciated the work of traffic branch officials, pilot vehicle personnel and others, he added.

Shrirame said as the delegation had VIP security cover, the movement of their convoy was planned well in advance and the smooth passage through various parts of the city was ensured in spite of ongoing work on the Pune Metro Project.

The US delegation led by Lacina was in Pune for two days and visited several places, including an industrial unit in Shikrapur, Serum Institute of India campus in Hadapsar, Kamla Nehru Hospital in Mangalwar Peth, and the Aga Khan Palace on the Pune-Ahmednagar Road, said traffic police officials.

First published on: 18-08-2022 at 09:28:32 am

