Monday, Nov 21, 2022

Pune traffic police to deploy more cops at congestion-prone areas, go strict on attendance

The police observed that heavy vehicles are causing traffic jams in the city and decided to take strict action against those heavy vehicles that enter the city despite the ban.

Traffic police staff have been provided training for using the application and instructions have been given to them about uploading attendance information. (Express photo by Pavan Khengre)

The traffic control branch of the Pune city police held a meeting Saturday and decided to deploy more officers at various junctions reporting traffic congestion. It also stressed on strict attendance of staff deployed on traffic duty and asked them to update their attendance on the ‘My Safe Pune’ app.

The brainchild of Pune police commissioner Amitabh Gupta, the app is designed for tracking the movements of the beat marshals at all police stations and recording various details, such as the spots they visit, along with the time of the visit during patrolling. The app has been helpful in effective patrolling and offers quick responses to people reporting crimes.

Traffic officials of the rank of divisional assistant commissioner of police have been asked to monitor the situation, especially during peak hours when traffic congestion is high, stated a press release.

Meanwhile, the police observed that heavy vehicles are causing traffic jams in the city and decided to take strict action against those heavy vehicles that enter the city despite the ban.

The Traffic police are also set to intensify action against two vehicles in no-parking zones. The police said they are coordinating with Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) for improving the traffic situation in the city.

First published on: 21-11-2022 at 12:23:27 pm
