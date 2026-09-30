Katraj flyover ready by December to seamlessly connect Pune to national highways

The Katraj junction flyover connecting Katraj-Kondhwa Road to the Bengaluru-Mumbai bypass is scheduled for completion by December 2026 (Express photo).

As the Pune civic body accelerates work on the long-pending Katraj-Kondhwa road, the flyover connecting the stretch to the Bangalore-Mumbai bypass at Katraj junction will be completed by the end of this year, while the 50-metre-wide road will be developed by March next year, according to Shruti Naik, executive engineer of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

The bypass will ensure seamless traffic movement between the Katraj-Kondhwa road and the Bangalore-Mumbai bypass, enabling vehicles from the Pune-Solapur national highway to reach the Pune-Mumbai or Pune-Satara highways without entering city limits.

Officials from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and the NHAI recently conducted a site inspection to review progress on the Katraj-Kondhwa road and the Katraj Chowk flyover.