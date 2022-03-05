Traffic jams in Pune as police rehearse arrangements for tomorrow’s Modi visit

Heavy traffic jams were formed on Karve Road, Law College Road and Senapati Bapat Road in Pune for a few hours on Saturday morning as the police rehearsed the passage of the convoy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will visit the city on Sunday to inaugurate the metro rail project.

Police stopped vehicles on Karve Road and Paud Road and diverted them to alternative routes, leading to hold-ups on Karve Road and in the Deccan area and causing inconvenience to people.

Police Commissioner Amitabh Gupta said, “There were traffic issues in some areas because of the rehearsal for the passage of the VVIP convoy on Sunday.”

“We conducted a rehearsal for the systems that we have put in place for the passage of the convoy. Traffic had to be stopped for a while at some places and this led to jams. We made all the efforts to ensure that the citizens are least inconvenienced,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Rahul Shrirame said.

In view of Modi’s visit, portions of Karve Road and Paud Road will be closed for vehicles between 10am to 2pm on Sunday and traffic will be diverted to alternative routes.

As per orders issued by DCP Shrirame, vehicles will not be allowed on the stretch between Khandoji Baba Chowk and Shivtirth Nagar. Vehicles going towards Kothrud via Karve Road will be diverted at Tilak Chowk and from there to Karishma Society via the Dandekar bridge or Mhatre bridge on DP Road. Vehicles coming towards the Deccan area from Shivtirth Nagar will be diverted to Mayur Colony.

Massive security arrangements have been made for the prime minister’s visit, with 2,200 police personnel to be deployed in the city.