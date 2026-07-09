Fadnavis-led panel to fast-track Pune’s tunnel network, HCMTR and Inner Ring Road

According to state government decisions, the high level committee will take policy decisions, financial management and execution of the projects.

Written by: Ajay Jadhav
3 min readPuneUpdated: Jul 9, 2026 08:35 PM IST
Pune traffic infrastructure projects, pune projects,Among others, the high-level committee will oversee a 64-km underground tunnel network across five corridors to decongest the existing road network. (Image: NHSRCL)
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Citing Pune’s inadequate road network amid rapid urbanisation and economic growth, the Maharashtra government has constituted a high-level committee to fast-track three mega road infrastructure projects in the city — an underground tunnel network, the High Capacity Mass Transit Route (HCMTR) and the Pune Inner Ring Road.

A state government notification stated, “Considering the increasing demand of traffic and transport facilities for Pune city, there is a  need for a long term and integrated traffic management system for the city. The execution of which should be done by a high level committee that will ensure proper coordination between various concerned departments, ease in land acquisition, raising funds, financial management and tracking of the project.”

The high-level committee will be chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and include both deputy chief ministers, the chief secretary, principal secretaries of the Urban Development, Finance, Revenue, Forest and Environment departments, besides elected representatives and municipal commissioners of Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad. An executive committee, headed by the Pune Municipal Commissioner, will include officials from the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA), Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) and the police.

The committees will oversee three major projects:

  • A 64-km underground tunnel network across five corridors to decongest the existing road network.
  • A 36-km HCMTR ring corridor that will act as a feeder to the city’s radial roads and Metro network, decentralising traffic and strengthening public transport.
  • The 86-km Pune Inner Ring Road proposed by PMRDA, aimed at improving regional connectivity by linking suburban areas, growth centres, state highways and national highways while easing traffic in the city core.
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According to state government decisions, the high level committee will take policy decisions, financial management and execution of the projects. The daily administrative process would be looked after by the executive committee.

The government noted that Pune is among India’s fastest-growing cities and has emerged as a major hub for education, healthcare, information technology, industry, research and services. It said nearly 25 per cent of the country’s Global Capability Centres (GCCs) are located in the Pune Metropolitan Region, driving employment, investment and economic growth. However, rapid urbanisation, rising population and increasing vehicle ownership have severely strained the city’s transport infrastructure.

According to the government, Pune ranks among the world’s most congested cities. Roads account for only about 9 per cent of the city’s area, well below national and international benchmarks. Traffic is concentrated on a few arterial and radial roads, while the city lacks an effective ring road system.

“It is necessary to establish an integrated urban mobility system to develop Pune as a ‘PMR Growth Hub’,” the state notification said.

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Ajay Jadhav
Ajay Jadhav
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Ajay Jadhav is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, Pune. With over 22 years of experience in the industry, he is a highly specialized journalist whose work focuses on the intersection of urban infrastructure, governance, and sustainability. Professional Background  Role: As Assistant Editor, he plays a key role in the editorial direction of the Pune bureau, specializing in urban policy and its direct impact on citizens. Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Communication and Journalism from Savitribai Phule Pune University and a PG Diploma in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). He also studied at the prestigious Fergusson College. Impactful Reporting: He is credited with research-based articles on conservancy staff (waste workers) that influenced national policy for better working conditions. He is also known for exposing the contrast between high-end infrastructure (like helipads for leaders) and the lack of basic amenities like schools in their home districts. Personal Interests: An avid trekker and sports enthusiast, his personal interest in the outdoors often informs his reporting on environmental protection and sustainable development. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) His reporting in late 2025 has been dominated by the upcoming January 2026 Civic Polls in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, and the city's infrastructure boom: 1. Political Analysis (Civic Elections 2026) "Not friendly but a bitter fight lies ahead between BJP and NCP for PMC, PCMC" (Dec 22, 2025): A detailed look at the intense rivalry between the Mahayuti partners as they prepare for the January 15 municipal elections. "Pune civic polls: Big blow to NCP, NCP(SP) as leaders switch to BJP" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on high-profile poaching and party-hopping ahead of the elections. "Ajit Pawar's NCP continues domination in Pune, wins 10 of 17 local bodies" (Dec 21, 2025): Analyzing the results of the local self-government body elections as a precursor to the main civic polls. 2. Infrastructure & Urban Development "Looking Ahead at 2026: Pune to see inauguration of much-awaited Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar metro route" (Dec 22, 2025): An "outlook" piece on the critical Metro Line 3 project expected to finish by March 2026. "Building Pune: PMC to construct double-decker bridge over Mula-Mutha River" (Dec 18, 2025): Detailing a major project aimed at easing traffic between Hadapsar and Kharadi.  "Condition of highway from Pune to Kolhapur to improve in a year: Gadkari" (Dec 4, 2025): Reporting on the Union Minister’s assurances regarding one of the state's most critical transport corridors. 3. Civic Governance & Environment "Install sensors, LED indicators at construction sites within 15 days: PMC to builders" (Dec 16, 2025): A follow-up to the "Breathless Pune" series, reporting on new mandates for builders to monitor air quality in real-time. "Errors in electoral rolls: PMC corrects data of 92,466 voters" (Dec 16, 2025): Tracking the administrative efforts to clean up the voter lists before the 2026 elections. Signature Style Ajay Jadhav is known for accountability journalism. His work often bridges the gap between high-level policy and the "ground zero" reality of Pune's residents. He is particularly focused on Sustainable Development, ensuring that as Pune grows into a "Bharat Mandapam" style destination (referring to his report on the Lohegaon project), its environmental and social safeguards remain intact. X (Twitter): @ajay_khape ... Read More

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