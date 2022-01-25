Pune: Traffic diversions to stay till double-storey flyover is built

THE Pune City Traffic police said alternate traffic flow arrangement that was put in place at the Pune University Square a month ago on a trial basis will be in force till the time the construction of the integrated double storey flyover is completed.

The traffic flow through the junction in front of the main entrance of the Savitribai Phule Pune University and also that on the connected roads to Pashan, Baner, Aundh and Ganeshkhind Road — which collectively see among the heaviest traffic in the city — was changed from December 24 last year on experimental basis for the proposed work on integrated project to construct a double storey flyover, grade separators and an underpass.

After the twin flyovers on Ganeshkhind Road — one at the Pune University junction and another in front of E-Square — were demolished, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) approved the Rs 426-crore integrated infrastructure plan.

The earlier flyovers were demolished by Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) after it was jointly decided along with PMC to construct a two-storey flyover with the top floor for an elevated metro rail corridor to connect Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar and the first floor for vehicular traffic.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Rahul Shrirame said, “The daily volume of traffic passing through the area is close to 2.8 lakh vehicles. The traffic signal cycle duration for this junction was 170 seconds earlier. So, the traffic flow from Aundh used to get the green signal 170 seconds after it turned red once and this led to traffic snarls during peak hours. Now with this major infrastructure project coming up, vehicles will have even less space. After detailed analysis of the traffic flow, we came up with an alternate traffic flow plan. While a section of the commuters will have to travel slightly more distance due to the circular traffic route, the arrangement has certainly reduced the traffic snarls and signal cycle has been cut down to less than half of what it was.”

Shrirame added, “With these results in hand, we plan to continue with this alternate flow till the time work is complete.”

Traffic control branch officials said that while a timeframe of 30 months has been given by the agencies involved, they expect the work to get completed within 35 to 40 months considering various factors, including the pandemic.

Inspector PD Masalkar of Chatushrungi Traffic Division said, “As per the feedback we have taken, residents have also responded positively to the circular traffic plan, after initial apprehensions. We will continue to take feedback from people and all the suggestions from citizens will be taken into account to make commute safer and hassle free.”

Changes as part of alternate traffic flow arrangement:

– A circular one way has been created from University Square, Pashan Road, Pune Rural SP Office, Abhimanshree Pashan Chowk, Abhimanshree Baner Chowk, Baner Road, Sakal Nagar and again back to University Square. Vehicles going from Shivajinagar to Pashan and Baner are required to this circular route. The vehicles coming from Pashan are required to take a left at Abhimanshree Pashan Chowk and follow circular path then.

– Approach Road to Bhosle Nagar from Ganeshkhind Road — next to Cosmos Bank — has been made one way. Vehicles from Bhosle Nagar to Ganeshkhind Road are required to the Range Hills Road.

– ‘No Halting and No Parking’ rule is being enforced on the circular one way will be created from University Square, Pashan Road, Pune Rural SP Office, Abhimanshree Chowk, Baner Road, Sakal Nagar and again back to University Square.

– No Halting and No Parking rule is being enforced on Abhimanshree Baner Chowk to Saykar Chowk patch.

– Heavy vehicles have been prohibited to ply on the route from Abhimanshree Baner Chowk to Saykar Chowk between 7 am and 11 pm.

– No halting and No Parking rule has been enforced on both sides of the road from Rajiv Gandhi Bridge Aundh to University Chowk.