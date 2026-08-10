Pune traffic advisory: Key roads to be restricted for Tiranga rally tomorrow

Restrictions will affect several Central Pune roads from 2 pm, with the traffic police issuing alternative routes for motorists. (Express File Photo/Arul Horizon)

Traffic movement on several key roads in Central Pune will be restricted or diverted from 2 pm Tuesday as a Tiranga rally will be held under the “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign, the traffic police said.

Organised by the Tiranga Gaurav Samiti Pune, the rally will begin at Lalit Mahal Hotel Chowk and conclude at Garware Chowk, passing through Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Paduka Chowk, Tukaram Maharaj Paduka Chowk and Gadalk Chowk. The restrictions will remain in place until the rally concludes.

The traffic order was issued by Dr Sandeep Bhajibhakare, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Pune City, under the relevant provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act.