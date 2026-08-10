Pune traffic advisory: Key roads to be restricted for Tiranga rally tomorrow

Traffic restrictions will be imposed along the Tiranga rally route from Lalit Mahal Hotel Chowk to Garware Chowk in Pune, with diversions continuing until the event ends.

By: Express News Service
3 min readPuneAug 10, 2026 12:23 PM IST
Pune traffic diversions Pune traffic restrictions, Pune traffic alert, Tiranga rally Pune, Pune traffic diversion routes, Central Pune traffic, Pune roads closed today, Pune alternate routes, Har Ghar Tiranga rally, Pune traffic police, Pune rally traffic restrictions, Pune traffic update, Indian Express news, Pune newsRestrictions will affect several Central Pune roads from 2 pm, with the traffic police issuing alternative routes for motorists. (Express File Photo/Arul Horizon)
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Traffic movement on several key roads in Central Pune will be restricted or diverted from 2 pm Tuesday as a Tiranga rally will be held under the “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign, the traffic police said.

Organised by the Tiranga Gaurav Samiti Pune, the rally will begin at Lalit Mahal Hotel Chowk and conclude at Garware Chowk, passing through Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Paduka Chowk, Tukaram Maharaj Paduka Chowk and Gadalk Chowk. The restrictions will remain in place until the rally concludes.

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The traffic order was issued by Dr Sandeep Bhajibhakare, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Pune City, under the relevant provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Diversions in place

According to the Pune traffic police, vehicles travelling from Swargate towards Pune University will be diverted via Alka Chowk, Khandoji Baba Chowk, Vir Savarkar Chowk, Anna Bhau Sathe Chowk, N C Phadke Chowk, Mangirbaba Chowk, Senadatta Chowk, Bal Shivaji-Mhatre Bridge, Nal Stop, and Law College Road.

Vehicles travelling from Swargate towards Khadki or the old Pune-Mumbai Highway will be diverted via Anna Bhau Sathe Chowk, Puram Chowk, Bajirao Road, Gadgil Putla, Kumbhar Ves, and RTO Chowk.

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Traffic approaching Khandoji Baba Chowk will be diverted via Nal Stop, Paud Phata and Aathawale Chowk towards Law College Road. Vehicles from Alka Talkies Chowk can take Kelkar Road, Nadi Patra, Shaniwar Wada, and Gadgil Putla.

Traffic from Senadatta Chowk will be diverted via the Bal Shivaji-Mhatre Bridge, while vehicles from Shamarav Ganpati Chowk will be diverted through Patrakar Bhavan, S M Joshi Bridge, and Garware College.

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Traffic between Garware Chowk and Chafekar Chowk will also be diverted via Shelar Mama Chowk, Prabhat Road, Law College Road, S B Road, and Vidyapeeth Chowk.

The Pune traffic police have appealed to citizens to use the prescribed alternative routes and cooperate with personnel deployed along the rally route.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd

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