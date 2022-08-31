Pune: Traffic diversions for Ganesh Chaturthi issued

PUNE City police has said that traffic diversions will be put in place on Shivaji Road on the first day of Ganesh festival, adding that dedicated parking spaces will be allotted for the fifth, seventh and ninth day of the festival when a number of people conduct the immersion rituals.

Ganesh festival will be celebrated this year from Wednesday till September 9. Pune City Police have already issued an elaborate deployment and security arrangement plan which will be implemented throughout the festival. On Ganesh Chaturthi — the first day of the festival — traffic diversions will be imposed on Shivaji Road and parking restrictions will be in place on Sinhagad Road which are frequented by a number of people who purchase Ganesh idols that are later installed at mandals or in homes.

A separate plan for traffic arrangements for the 10th day of the festival — Anant Chaturdashi — will be unveiled later.

On Wednesday, the stretch of the Shivaji Road from Gadgil statue to Gotiram Bhaiyya Chowk will be closed for traffic. The alternate routes that commuters can take are via Shahir Amar Shaikh Chowk and Kumbharves, or via SG Barve Chowk, Khandojibaba Chowk and Jangali Maharaj Road or via Khude Chowk, Dengle Bridge, Shivaji Bridge and Kumbharves.

On Sinhagad Road, the stretch from Savarkar statue to Samadhan Bhel Chowk will have a no-parking zone on both sides of the road. Parking arrangements have been made from Mitramandal Chowk to Patil Plaza, Bajaj Statue to Puram Chowk and from Nilayam Bridge to Sinhagad Road junction.

Dedicated parking arrangements will also be made for the fifth, seventh and ninth day of the festival when a section of devotees conduct idol immersion or visarjan rituals. These dedicated parking areas have been allotted on Nehru Road, between Mitramandal Chowk and Savarkar Chowk, Sangam Bridge Ghat, under the SM Joshi Bridge behind Garware College and near Baba Bhide Bridge.